(Valley) -- KMAland residents may want to watch the sky while heading to the polls today.
National Weather Service officials say severe weather is expected later this afternoon and evening. Brian Miller is a meteorologist with the weather service's Valley, Nebraska office. Miller tells KMA News most activity in the region is expected later this evening.
"Right now, for southwest Iowa, northwest Missouri, southeast Nebraska," said Miller, "It looks like the highest chance of storms is going to be mostly in that 6 p.m-to-midnight time frame--maybe narrowing it down a little bit more, like 7 to 11, with some chances of large hail and damaging winds with those storms."
While saying the tornado risk is low, Miller says twisters aren't out of the question.
"The chance of seeing a tornado is not zero," he said. "It doesn't appear to be overly high today, but we're still going to keep a close eye on that as we head into the evening."
Miller says an unstable atmosphere is generating the severe storm risk for today.
"There is a lot of vertical windshear in the atmosphere," said Miller, "which allows the storms to kind of rotate. If storms are rotating, that does give us some signal that there's the potential for at least some tornado development. If that rotation stays mostly aloft, then we have mostly a hail threat."
While Wednesday is expected to be quiet, Miller adds severe weather could return to the region on Thursday.