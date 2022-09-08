(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have extended the timeframe expected for bridge approach work on a recently re-surfaced county road.
Page County Engineer J.D. King says the closure of O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," at the bridge south of 110th Street to through traffic has been extended through this weekend. King says the closure comes as a contract crew works to replace bridge approaches south of 110th Street.
If the work goes as planned, King says the road should re-open late next week. But, until then, traffic will be detoured to P Avenue.
Any questions or concerns can be directed to the Page County Engineer's Office at 712-542-2510.