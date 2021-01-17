(Red Oak) -- The Red Oak Police Department is reporting an arrest following an attempted traffic stop early Sunday morning.
At approximately 12:21 AM, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop when the vehicle started to flee from officers. The driver led officers on a pursuit through town when the driver lost control at the T-intersection of West 4th Street and West Coolbaugh Street, hitting a fire hydrant.
Kirk Kencaid Kinser, 32, of Oakland was taken into custody without further incident. Kinser is charged with driving while barred - aggravated misdemeanor, eluding - serious misdemeanor, possession of drug paraphernalia - simple misdemeanor and reckless driving - simple misdemeanor.
Kinser also had a Pottawattamie County warrant for contempt of court. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held on no bond.
The Red Oak Police Department was assisted by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.