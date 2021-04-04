(Shenandoah) -- An Oakland man faces multiple charges following an arrest in Essex early Sunday morning.
According to the Shenandoah Police Department, officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a registration violation in Essex shortly after 2 a.m. The vehicle initially failed to stop.
Upon further investigation, officers arrested 43-year-old Caleb Francis Bryant on charges of Operating While Intoxicated -- 3rd or Subsequent Offense -- and Driving While Barred. Bryant is being held in the Page County Jail on $6,000 bond.