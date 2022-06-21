Matt Staley

(Red Oak) -- An Oakland man faces drug charges following his arrest in Red Oak early Tuesday.

According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and 4th Street for a traffic infraction. Following an investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Matt Len Staley on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- third offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Staley was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. Mills County K9 Judge and the Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.