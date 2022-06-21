(Red Oak) -- An Oakland man faces drug charges following his arrest in Red Oak early Tuesday.
According to the Red Oak Police Department, officers conducted a traffic stop around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Highway 34 and 4th Street for a traffic infraction. Following an investigation, officers arrested 44-year-old Matt Len Staley on charges of possession of a controlled substance -- third offense -- and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Staley was taken to the Montgomery County Jail on $5,000 bond. Mills County K9 Judge and the Mills County Sheriff's Office assisted with the arrest.