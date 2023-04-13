(KMAland) -- Residents across Iowa have a chance to chime in on the accessibility of digital services in their area.
That's because the Office of the Chief Information Officer has been and is continuing to hold a series of "Digital Services" town halls in 55 communities throughout Iowa. Chief Information Officer Matt Behrens says all the town halls begin at 6 p.m. and should last around 90 minutes. Behrens says the town halls come as part of the larger overall effort to increase broadband access across the state and gauge the public's thoughts on the current setup and possible solutions.
"So what we're really look for is to get feedback and Iowan's perspectives and help guide us how we think about the future of broadband in the state and the future of digital services across Iowa," said Behrens.
Before an open discussion with attendees, Behrens says a representative from the OCIO will be at each meeting to break down and present the current digital service offerings in the respective areas.
"That includes both the accessibility of broadband, so we're talking there about the wires in the ground or signals in the air, but then we want to go beyond that and really begin to talk about the affordability of these services," he said. "And also the digital devices that are required to connect and use a broadband service and then finally digital skills -- the ability of folks to make the most use of the broadband services that are available."
He adds they also attempted to find a balance between urban and rural locations to hold the various meetings. At the discussions that have been ongoing for a few weeks now, Behrens says a few themes have emerged as concerns from residents.
"We hear quite a bit about access and speed needing to be improved and we would expect to hear some of that especially in areas with lower service levels, but we're also hearing about the affordability of broadband connections," said Behrens. "There's also some things we hadn't thought about before which includes connectivity at public libraries and anchor institutions of different kinds."
Behrens says the hope is to have public feedback be one of the leading factors as they develop a statewide plan to be launched later this year as more federal funding for broadband becomes available.
"The goal here is to operationalize the feedback we receive so we're creating a broadband program that people want to have and that we're listening," Behrens explained. "We are very clear that this is Iowans' program and it needs to be informed by the beliefs, perceptions, and attitudes of Iowans. So, we really want to have them be in the driver's seat to shape the future of this program."
Meetings were held in Red Oak, Atlantic, and Creston earlier this week, and sessions are also scheduled for Denison on May 8 and Shenandoah on May 11 at their respective Public Libraries. To view a full schedule of town halls and other broadband initiatives, visit ocio.iowa.gov/broadband.