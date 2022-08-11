(Red Oak) -- State and local officials in Iowa are hopeful a new map can better identify areas across the state lacking sufficient high-speed internet access.
Earlier this month, Governor Kim Reynolds and the Department of Management Office of the Chief Information Officer, or OCIO, announced a new broadband map of Iowa, reporting the availability of high-speed internet. Red Oak Mayor Shawnna Silvius, who has been working on the map with the OCIO, says it is a self-reporting map from broadband providers. She says the map gets down to the granular level of understanding the actual speeds available throughout the state.
"So what this map is going to be used for is for decision makers to identify where there are opportunities to serve areas that are either underserved or unserved," said Silvius. "It gives you more of a parcel level view as opposed to the previous FCC maps which are more based on your Census tracking data."
Locations defined as underserved -- speeds slower than 100 megabits upload and 20 megabits download per federal guidelines -- could be eligible for grant opportunities through Reynold's Empower Rural Iowa Broadband Program. Silvius adds that proposed projects would require 100 upload and 100 download speeds.
Silvius says the majority of southwest Iowa is already covered with sufficient services by an area broadband provider.
"We've got some rural areas that are still getting fiber put to them or are in the process of getting it, and we have areas that are absolutely served adequately," said Silvius. "We've got some providers in the area with FMTC, the folks up near Griswold, and folks to the west and south of us that have been building out service. So, we're getting there slowly but surely."
However, she adds some portions of Red Oak would likely still qualify for the state grant program. The Mayor says high-speed internet or broadband access has become vital in attracting younger individuals to rural areas as more jobs have adopted work-from-home methods.
"You can work from anywhere almost nowadays and maybe just have to go into your office one or two days a week, so if we can increase the opportunity to have that opportunity for working at home as well as the higher capacity needs," Silvius explained. "A lot of people have their own businesses where they're doing a lot of uploading into the cloud or creating videos -- which require a lot of bandwidth."
The map publication also includes a 30-day challenge process where the public, broadband providers, and communities -- including city councils and school districts among others -- throughout Iowa can submit information to the OCIO wherever they believe the map incorrectly reports broadband service data. Information on how to submit a challenge is available here.