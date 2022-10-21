(Omaha) -- All signs point to a weakening economy--possibly a recession--in a good portion of KMAland.
That's according to Creighton University's Rural Mainstreet Index for October. This month's report indicates the index fell below growth neutral for a fifth consecutive month, from 46.3 in September to 44.2 in October. Bank CEOs in a 10-state region--including Iowa, Missouri and Nebraska--participate in the survey. Creighton University Economics Professor Dr. Ernie Goss tells KMA News certain factors continue to plunge the index below 50.0--which is considered growth neutral.
"What they're seeing in their communities is that small businesses on Main Street having difficulty," said Goss. "For example, leisure and hospitality, retail trade are not as strong as we'd like to see. In fact, we asked about the Christmas holiday buying season. On average, they expect it to be up by less than 1% from last year. That's very weak--much weaker than what I am seeing in the urban areas."
Another troubling trend is that farm equipment sales dropped for the second time in the past three months. Goss attributes higher interest rates and the global economic slump for the equipment sales decline.
"For example, the dollar is very much on a tear," he said. "That makes agriculture goods less competitively priced abroad. And, farmers, I think, are just pulling back, taking a wait-and-see approach, being very cautious about buying new equipment. You're probably going to see some increases in used equipment sales out there."
Goss adds farmers and bankers, alike, are still concerned about the continuing drought. He says a majority of bankers surveyed believe the Midwest economy is either in a recession or will enter one early next year. Goss says look for the Federal Reserve to telegraph its intentions on interest rates early next week.
"Next week, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) number comes out for the third quarter," said Goss. "Watch that number--if that one's very low, it's not going to change the Federal Reserve. If it's a high number--meaning something above three percentage points above, and that's annualized, that's going to push the fed to be more aggressive in raising interest rates.
"Also keep an eye on the yield with the 10-year treasury. That measures inflation, but it also takes into account risk. So, keep an eye on the yield on the 10-year treasury. It's now above 4%. It's moving up to its highest level in several decades," he added.
Though current conditions appear bleak, Goss adds the U.S. economy is still doing better than that in other countries.