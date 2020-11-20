(Glenwood) -- Mills County's sheriff-elect already has some tasks in mind once he assumes the office in January.
Travis Oetter defeated incumbent Eugene Goos in the June Republican primary, then was unchallenged in this month's general elections. A retired Omaha police officer, Oetter has been a Mills County resident for 20 years. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Oetter says not having a general election race was a relief after the hotly-contested primary.
"Yeah, that was nice," said Oetter. "Getting through the primary was obviously the main goal, having never run a campaign, or having been part of one. It was a unique learning experience that went on for about a year. It was definitely a relief to make it through the primary, and then learn that I did not have an opponent in the general. I just tried to keep my head down, and then plan for what we want to do."
Since the election, Oetter says he's been learning as much as he can about the sheriff's position.
"The deputies, the jailers, the administrative staff--just trying to get to know them on my own separate time, and what not," he said. "I've been able to do that. I've got a lot of feedback from not only the employees, but also the citizens who continued to contact me via messenger, and what not, and voice their concerns, and give their advice."
One thing Oetter says he's learned the past few months is the need for an increased staff of sheriff's deputies and jailers.
"We're short-staffed," said Oetter. "In order to be more proactive and efficient, we're going to need more deputies, we're going to need more jailers. So, that's something that I'm trying to concentrate on, and try to figure out how we can make that happen."
In addition to increasing the department's efficiency, Oetter says one other goal is to improve communications with the public with an important new tool.
"There's also that telephone report unit that I would like to start," he said, "or, at least a civilian-operated line where the community can call in and make a report, which is just the same thing as if the deputy would go out and take one. If I have a deputy clear out in Emerson taking a theft report, and then Pacific Junction, the response time is just going to be astronomical. So, I'm trying to avoid stuff like that."
Oetter is one of two new sheriff's taking office in early January. Chief Deputy Jon Spunaugle succeeds Joe Sampson as Montgomery County's sheriff, having been unchallenged in the general election. You can hear the full interview with Travis Oetter on our "Morning Line" page at kmaland.com.