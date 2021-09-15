(Shenandoah) -- As Shenandoah prepares for a "blast from the past," one of the community's favorite sons plans a presentation on the future.
Chuck Offenburger, a Shenandoah native and former "Iowa Boy" columnist for the Des Moines Register, speaks on "Revitalizing for the Future" September 25th at 10 a.m. at Shenandoah Public Library. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, Offenburger says the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah asked him to speak on the subject during Shenfest weekend.
"At first, I thought maybe Shenfest isn't the best time to do it," said Offenburger, "because I thought there's a lot of nostalgia there about the community at that time--as well there should be. However, my presentation as I see it now is going to be much more of a rally call to the future than it will be remembering the past."
Though Offenburger plans to recognize key figures that were instrumental in the city's development, he says he plans to call for future leaders, projects and growth. Offenburger will also stress the importance of involving younger residents in constant revitalization.
"I think the critical thing is the younger people, it's time for them to start supplying the leadership, and many of the workers and volunteers in these efforts," he said. "Those of us who are older--and I'm up there myself--we should be the ones who are providing the financial resources, the encouragement to these younger people, and also the political cover for them when you start making changes in a community."
While saying Shenandoah has a proud history, Offenburger also plans to stress the importance of the community to embrace new technology.
"It's a whole lot like Earl May and Henry Field in the 1920's bringing radio to Shenandoah," said Offenburger. "I mean, you talk about an exciting new form of technology at that time, and they brought that in, and it transformed the community. So, we have that available today with the internet and everything it can offer, and that's a new tool for small towns to use."
Offenburger also plans to attend a reunion of the Shenandoah High School class of 1965--an event delayed from last year because of COVID-19. You can hear the full interview with Chuck Offenburger here: