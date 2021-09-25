(Shenandoah) -- There is no time like the present for Shenandoah to launch revitalization efforts.
That's according to one of the community's most enthusiastic supporters. Chuck Offenburger, a member of Shenandoah High School's class of 1965, returned to the community to help celebrate its 150th birthday, and to look ahead to the future. The former "Iowa Boy" columnist for the Des Moines Register spoke on the importance of community revitalization outside Shenandoah Public Library Saturday morning, and to issue what he called "a loud and clear call to the future." Offenburger says Shenandoah and other small communities its size have a lot of things going for it, such as livability. But, he says it's both an asset and a challenge.
"You can get so darn comfortable living in Shenandoah and other small towns," said Offenburger, "that there's a tendency to start thinking small. And, it just won't cut it. It never really cut it, but especially in our fast paced life today. In an increasingly smaller world, but an increasingly larger market place that's available to everybody, small thinking just won't do.
"Bigger thinking, younger thinking, more fun thinking--that's really at the heart of what the Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah is all about," he said.
Offenburger, however, says that's no knock against the community's past. Saying Shenandoah continues to stand "on the shoulders of giants," he adds the community can rely on its history as it builds toward the future.
"Think back, now, all the way back to settlement 150 years ago," he said. "Incredible courage, vision, an entrepreneurial spirit, knowledge and an appreciation for a great adventure. All of that has been at the heart of this town. It's what we have to do again and again. The town has to constantly redefine itself as we move into the future."
Offenburger says Shenandoah's main competitors are not communities like Clarinda or Red Oak, but metropolitan hubs like the Omaha/Council Bluffs area. In that light, Offenburger says Shenandoah has some advantages, including location, entrepreneurial history and the opportunity for younger leaders to step forward.
"You can be a real leader, and you can do it 10 times quicker than in Omaha and Council Bluffs," said Offenburger. "You can be a real difference maker here in 30 days, just getting involved, standing up and saying, 'I need to be part of this. Someday, I want people talking about me. I'm going to help with making this happen.' That's how to bring them into it, because they can make a difference."
Offenberger also listed a number of attributes Shenandoah needs to go from "good to great" as a community. Among them: the need to embrace new technology, especially high speed internet.
He recalled how Earl May and Henry Field galvanized the community through the advent of radio stations KMA and KFNF.
"It was the first generations of the Mays and Fields that did it with radio," he said. "The second generation of both families did it with generation, and on and on from there. It looks to me like what they really had as they were visionary, they were pretty much unafraid, and God almighty, there were the greatest promoters I've come across. Some of the promotions they pulled off back then were incredible."
Other necessary attributes include housing, schools, health care, shopping, restaurants, churches, park and recreation programs, and strategic planning. The Forum to Revitalize Shenandoah sponsored Saturday's presentation.