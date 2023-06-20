(Glenwood) -- A Glenwood police officer was assaulted in an incident involving two juveniles in Glenwood early Tuesday morning.
Glenwood Police say Officer Jacob Power performed a traffic stop shortly after midnight on a vehicle at the intersection of 9th and Vine Streets for an equipment violation. During the incident, police say the driver gave Powers a false name and date of birth. After being unable to locate driver's license information, and because of recent vandalism in the area, Powers requested and received a consent search of the vehicle. Officer Daniel Kammerer arrived at that time to assist.
During the search, police say a jar containing marijuana was discovered. Shortly after the marijuana discovery, the two juveniles attempted to flee on foot. During the ensuing foot pursuit, Kammerer was assaulted by one of the juveniles, who then escaped. Officers with the Mills, Pottawattamie and Fremont County sheriff's offices assisted Glenwod officers in establishing a perimeter. But, the juvenile remains at large.
Further information on the incident has not been released.