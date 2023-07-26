(Council Bluffs) -- Two police officers were justified in using deadly force in the shooting death of a chase suspect in Council Bluffs earlier this month.
That's Pottawattamie County Attorney Matt Wilber's decision, based on his review of an Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation probe into the death of 41-year-old Matthew Briggs. At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, Wilber announced that Lieutenant Chad Geer, a 27-year veteran of the Council Bluffs Police Department, and Lieutenant Martin Stiles, a 23-year Omaha Police veteran--will not be charged in the July 8th death of Briggs, who was wanted in connection with a homicide in Omaha earlier that day. Briggs led law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through parts of two states. Wilber says the pursuit began in Bellevue when Briggs carjacked a blue Toyota Camry at gunpoint.
"He led officers on a high-speed pursuit that went just over 23 miles," said Wilber. "It started in Bellevue, went north on 13th Street in Omaha, across the Veterans Memorial Highway into Council Bluffs, through the entire south side of Council Bluffs, then south on Interstate 29. He got off the interstate in Mills County at exit 42, headed east on Bungee Avenue, then back north on Wabash Avenue back into Council Bluffs. Speeds during this pursuit achieved 100 mph multiple times."
The chase ended when Council Bluffs Officer Mark Archibald initiated a PIT maneuver near the intersection of Valley View Drive and College Road in Council Bluffs.
"A pit maneuver is when the officer that is chasing or following places the front quarter panel of their vehicle against the rear of the vehicle being chased," he said. "It knocks them out of line, causing them to spin out. It's a way to safely enter a pursuit."
Wilber says the officers opened fire after the suspect pointed his shotgun at them.
"Geer fired the entirety of his 9 millimeter handgun clip, which is 17 rounds," said Wilber. "Stiles was carrying a .223-caliber rifle. He fired six rounds. Briggs was struck twice in the right hand, once in the left leg, once in the head. The officers stopped firing when Briggs dropped his shotgun, and his hands dropped to his side, and he stopped moving."
Wilber says fortunately for both officers, Briggs' weapon jammed. He says the photos, videos and physical evidence are consistent with the officers' interviews, and all evidence leads to the conclusion that deadly force was justified. Results of a separate investigation by the Iowa Attorney General's Office are pending.
Audio for this story is courtesy of WOWT in Omaha.