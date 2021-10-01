(Glenwood) -- October has arrived, and at least one KMAland community is ready to celebrate the fall tradition of Oktoberfest this weekend.
The Glenwood Area Chamber Commerce is set to host their 8th Oktoberfest this Saturday at Keg Creek Brewing Company in Glenwood. Executive Director, Rachel Reis joined the "KMA Morning Show" Friday morning to discuss the chamber's sole fundraising opportunity outside of general membership fees.
"This is our opportunity to raise dollars so that we can do more, and be more impactful across Mills County with businesses, and with seeing business grow, and doing tourism and shop local campaigns," Reis said. "So it is tomorrow at Keg Creek Brewing Company, and we will start selling tickets at about 5, so come on down. We have two different types of tickets, one that includes dinner that is catered by Toby Jack's, and the other that is just a drink ticket."
Prices for the tickets are $10 for the drink ticket, and $20 for the ticket including a meal catered by Toby Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Music at the event will be provided by Open Interest.
Also included in the festivities is the OktoberFest Games, which inculdes a $100 entry fee per four member team. Reis says each team must consist of at least one person of the opposite gender of the majority on the team. She also provided a list of the games competitors can expect.
"You will be participating in five different types of games, there is the keg toss, a keg and pint relay, the pint hold, hammer-schlagen, which is basically you take a hammer and drive it into a piece of wood, it's a little more complicated than that, but it's pretty fun," Reis said. "Then there's Shot-ski, so it doesn't require any drinking of any kind, so just come out and put together a team."
Reis says the $100 entry fee includes a food ticket, as well as a drink ticket.
For more information on the event, you can contact the Glenwood Chamber at 712-527-3298, or visit the Oktoberfest Facebook event page. You can hear the full interview with Rachel Reis with the webstory at kmaland.com or on our "Morning Show" page.