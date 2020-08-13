(Red Oak) -- A 40 year tradition in Red Oak is continuing this weekend a little differently as Old Car Day is canceled and will now be a Classic Car Cruise.
Red Oak Old Car Day has been cancelled due to COVID-19 but members of the event committee wanted to still do something to celebrate the classic cars of Southwest Iowa.
“Old card day is a classic. Over 40 years we have done this so it was really hard for us to cancel but we just couldn’t let that day go by without commemorating or doing something,” committee member Karon Stanley said.
The event will be on Saturday beginning at around five where Dave Gammel will be playing 50s and 60s music in front of his restored antique fire truck.. Other activities for the celebration will be root beer floats with donations to the Christ Cupboard food pantry as well as a place to drop off food items for the pantry along with popcorn from the Red Oak Grand Theater. Stanley explained how the cruise will work.
“At seven is when the official cruise will start. Dave is going to lead the cruise up and down Broadway, the strip, the highway and all over town hopefully,” Stanley said.
Stanley also addressed how this event can be fun for all even when you’re staying safe.
“Any person that does not feel comfortable coming down on the square and motoring around and through people just wait until seven. Get into your family car, be safe and you can still be part of all of this and enjoy,” Stanley said.
