(Red Oak) -- Motorists will be rolling into the historic downtown Fountain Square Park in Red Oak this Saturday for the 44th Annual Red Oak Old Car Day.
The longstanding event put on by the Classy Chassis Car Club is making its return this weekend after being cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With that return, longtime member Jim Stanley said they will also have the opportunity to dedicate the show to an original member of the club who recently passed away.
"Early 2020, one of our longstanding members, I believe he was one of the first members also, Tom Rhodes, he has been a member since day one and unfortunately he passed away," Stanley said. "So this year, in memory of him, his '67 Chevy van is on the poster and the t-shirts and all the memorabilia we have, so we're kind of dedicating this show to Tommy and remembering him."
Stanley says the show features over 30 different classes of cars covering a wide variety, including a new addition this year.
"Cars ranging from stock to modified, modified has three modifications on up, we also have pickups for stock and modified," Stanley said. "We have four wheel drive classes for stock and modified, and then muscle cars, and then we have specialty classes for corvettes and foreign cars. Then customs, old school rods, and then this year we started a new class for classic trucks which is the heavier half-ton, one ton trucks."
Stanley, who is a son of one of the original members of the club, says the event has become one of the longest running and biggest car shows in southwest Iowa. As the show has grown, he added they see over 200 cars each year.
"Roughly we get between 225 to 250 cars, and we have I believe 36 classes with first, second, and third in each class, and then we also have quite a few specialty trophies," Stanley said. "Like best in show stock, best in show modified, best paint, best truck, and only one trophy is awarded to each car, so it makes it a little more fair that way."
Registration for the participant judged show, begins at 8 a.m. on Saturday and runs until noon, when ballots will be handed out to all who are participating to select their favorite cars for the assorted categories and classes, with an award show to follow.
Stanley says the show originally began as the Model A Days as a partnership between the Red Oak Chamber and the local paper, but after interest from other car owners grew, a certain Red Oak motorist hoped to start a car club that quickly gained popularity.
"So there was a gentleman here in town, Rick Taylor, placed an ad in the paper, he was thinking about starting a car club and wanted see if there was any interest," Stanley said. "Well that night, I think 65 or 70 people showed up and the Classy Chassis Car Club was formed. Then they took the Model A Days and slowly turned it into the Red Oak Old Car Day."
Those who want to find more information on the car show or the club itself, can check out the Classy Chassis Car Club Facebook group, or call Jim Stanley at 712-370-1525.