(Shenandoah) -- For decades, an abandoned gas station stood at an important entrance into Shenandoah. Now, that structure is gone.
Demolition crews worked feverishly for the past two days, tearing down the property at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue, making way for the eventual construction of the Shenandoah Senior Villas Apartment Complex--a 40-unit structure for residents age 55 and over. Most of the structure was down by the end of the day Monday. Crews returned to the scene Tuesday to clear remaining debris. The demolition came after months of delay caused by some of the same issues besetting construction projects nationwide. Speaking at a recent Shenandoah City Council meeting, North Star Housing LLC Principle Andrew Danner says the project has encountered numerous hurdles.
"It's been a long time coming," said Danner. "This was a tough one to get done with the construction delays and project cost issues across construction in general. I think everyone understands that."
On a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen praised officials at North Star LLC for their diligence.
"We're starting to see light at the end of the tunnel," said McQueen. "They're starting to demo that building. They're starting to do ground work out there. They're going to move ahead as much they can this winter. They gave us what they were hoping for in a completion date. They're a little bit behind, but coming out of 2020 with everything that was going on and so forth, I think they've done really well."
Once completed, McQueen says the complex will be a huge benefit to the community. North Star Housing and city officials project a 15-month construction window, meaning the project won't be finished until 2024--weather permitting.