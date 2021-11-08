(Shenandoah) -- As Veterans Day 2021 nears, one KMAland official says residents are becoming more aware of the plight facing area veterans.
A long list of Veterans Day activities is set for Thursday. For example, Shenandoah High School's traditional Veterans Day ceremonies take place Thursday morning at 10 at the high school gym. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Monday morning, Page County Veterans Affairs Executive Director Janet Olsen says Veterans Day is a good time to increase awareness about issues area veterans are facing.
"We're in an awakening," said Olsen. "We have to be strong, we have to be supportive, and we have to have our nation ready to go if we're called on. So, yes, I do believe that."
Olsen says suicide is still a major problem facing veterans. That's why county veterans officials formed a Page County Suicide Prevention coalition to prevent suicides not only among veterans, but the general public.
"It meets once a month," she said. "It's people from across the county, and across our city--veterans and non-veterans. The idea here is to eliminate suicide by improving awareness, and offering support for everyone. So, we're trying to save lives by education and communication. Things need to be discussed and pointed out that have been taboo in the past."
One of the leading causes of suicide among veterans and people, in general, is Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Olsen believes her office has made strides over the past few years in help veterans dealing with PTSD-related issues.
"PTSD does not just affect veterans," said Olsen. "It could affect anyone. It's actually a disease that closes the mind. It closes a door that you cannot open. It puts you in flight. It puts you in a scare tactic. PTSD is something we need to learn to recognize and talk to people, and maybe get some help for them, so that they can open that door back up and have a nice, long natural life, instead of running in fear--and that's what it's about."
In addition, Olsen says current economic conditions bring to light another developing issue for veterans.
"I've seen homelessness for the first time," she said. "I think there's situation that we're going to hit head on. The economy's tough. Things are getting more expensive. Keep your eyes open, and help your neighbor."
For more information regarding veterans' services, call Janet Olsen at Page County Veterans Affairs, 712-246-4254. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: