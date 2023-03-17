(Shenandoah) -- Janet Olsen describes her first five years as Page County's veterans affairs executive director as a whirlwind.
Olsen took office in February, 2018 after serving as chair of Nemaha County's Veterans Services Board. A U.S. Air Force veteran, Olsen says her office currently serves 823 veterans. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Olsen says the growth translates into more revenues coming into Page County.
"When they did the response reports for 2022," said Olsen, "we brought in $2,600,000 in Page County. Now, that doesn't go through the courthouse, where they can use it and spend it as needed, but it does into the community when people buy groceries, gas and pay for school lunches. That's a 50% increase from when we started five years ago."
Olsen attributes the increase to knowledge of the services her office provides.
"We've reached out and told them what's available, worked with them one-on-one," she said. "That literally means there's 823 veterans that I've sat across the desk and talked to. And, they reach out to their friends, and get information out there. There's a lot available to veterans."
Another factor involves the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or PACT Act. Signed by President Biden last year following approval by both the U.S. House and Senate, the bill is designed to deliver benefits and services to more than five million veterans impacted by toxic exposures in past U.S. conflicts--particularly Agent Orange.
"It's been 30 years since we've been fighting for benefits for Vietnam veterans, because of Agent Orange and where they were located," said Olsen. "What the PACT Act did is open up that area to the world--Iran, Irag, Afghanistan, American Samoa, Thailand. So, any veteran that was either there on ship, left the ship and boarded, and went into the cities, or was stationed there, it's a good likelihood that we have something we can work with you for."
Olsen also cites another major development for area veterans: the opening of the V-A's Nebraska-Western Iowa Community Based Outpatient Clinic in Shenandoah two years ago. Currently, the CBOC serves more than 12,000 veterans in a four-state region. She credits the CBOC's success to "location, location, location."
"They don't have to drive to Des Moines or Omaha to be seen," she said. "And, if we do need to send them on, we can send them to a V-A hospital facility, or now we have the ability to outsource. So, if you have to have a C-T scan, we can send them on to Shenandoah Medical (Center), which has worked hand-in-hand with us--a big shoutout to them."
Page County's Veterans Affairs Office is open Mondays through Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call the office at 712-246-4254, or Olsen's cell phone at 712-215-0827. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: