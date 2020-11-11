(Shenandoah) -- Like other Americans, the nation's veterans are coping with the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Despite COVID-19, Page County's Veterans Affairs Office must still provide mandated services to its constituents. Janet Olsen is the county's veterans affairs executive director. Speaking on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program, Olsen says the pandemic has impacted her office's outreach.
"I'm not going to Clarinda on Mondays like I was before--which I loved doing," said Olsen. "The American Legion Post 98 over there had invited me to come from 2-to-6 on Monday afternoons. We had quite a few walk-ins. But, I am going to Clarinda by appointment. So, if anyone needs to see me, and can't come to Shenandoah, please call."
Olsen says COVID-19 constraints have also changed transportation services to V-A medical facilities in Omaha, and elsewhere.
"Now things are pretty limited to what we call a C-and-P evaluation," she said, "which is an evaluation for a rating, or a change in status. That being said, we can transport those people, but it's to much discretion. The vans are cleaned. When we come up there, the drivers cannot go in the buildings. They're cleaned while they wait for them, and they're cleaned when we bring them back. The veterans are scrutinized, and the families cannot go. So, it's limited us quite a bit."
Olsen says dealing with isolation and other drawbacks during the pandemic has been difficult for some of the area's veterans.
"Now, you've got to understand, I would say probably 80% of the gentlemen and ladies that I take care of are over 65," said Olsen. "The hardest thing to deal with is being lonely, being locked in, not being able to have the advantage of having other people around you--because we're herd animals, and that's hard. So, we make a lot of phone calls, we do a lot of touching into their homes and their lives that way. And, anytime that we can do a visit, we do, and make sure they're safe, and make sure things are taken care of for them."
However, she says the number of veterans her office serves has actually increased during the period.
"I've actually picked up on the volume that we're serving," she said. "I'm glad to say that. We've got more people that have been signing up with the new CBOC, the new building. Those doors will be open in January. So, we've been busy--surprisingly busy. So, I hope that trend will sustain itself."
January 17th is the construction completion date for Shenandoah's new V-A Community Based Outpatient Clinic, or CBOC. Olsen says her office is still open to veterans by appointment. Anyone wishing to visit Page County's Veterans Affairs Office should call 712-246-4254.