(Shenandoah) -- "Nothing but fun"--that's how Janet Olsen sums up her four years as head of Page County's veterans affairs office.
Olsen became the county's veterans affairs executive director in February, 2018 after serving as chair of Nemaha County's Veterans Services Board. Olsen served 14 years in the U.S Air Force. Reflecting on her time in Page County on KMA's "Morning Line" program, Olsen credited her team for many of her office's accomplishments--including assistant Denise Bryant and current county veterans commissioners Ron Gibson, Wendy Davis and J.D. Kennedy. She cites increased outreach as the office's main achievement during her tenure. In Olsen's four years, the county's registered veterans has grown from 540 to 1,221. That's meant additional revenues coming into the county.
"Under the Veterans Pensions and Compensation Act for Page County," said Olsen, "we have gone from an annual income into our county of $8,135,000 to an annual income of $12,435,000. That's a $4 million increase. And, we've done that consistently. Every year, we've added a million dollars."
Olsen says it also took a team effort to move the Shenandoah Veterans Memorial Museum from its previous location in the Old Armory to its current site at 603 West Lowell. Among other things, she says the museum was a joint venture for the community's service groups.
"Supported and created by the American Legion, the VFW and the AmVets," said Olsen, "we have brought together, as a group, all veterans in our county. Instead of each of us having our organization, we're working hand-in-hand. And, of course, I love my vets."
While saying COVID-19 is still a "very serious issue" for the county's veterans, Olsen says the opening of Shenandoah's new Veterans Administration Community Based Outpatient Clinic in April of last year has been a blessing.
"It is a miracle for us," she said. "It covers all four states. We bring people in from everywhere. We have the ability down there to do all the hearing tests, get them eye glasses--anything else that needs to be done. It's brought people into the community, and I believe it's the cement of the veterans of this region, and in this area."
Olsen also lauds the Page County Board of Supervisors for their support during her tenure. You can hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: