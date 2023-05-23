(Shenandoah) -- As Memorial Day approaches, a local veterans affairs official is urging KMAland residents to remember its true meaning.
In Shenandoah, traditional Memorial Day activities begin Monday at 10 a.m. with the parade from the Old Armory up Sheridan Avenue to the Rose Hill Cemetery, where ceremonies take place at the Tomb of the Unknowns at 10:30. Similar Memorial Day observances take place at 10 a.m. at the Clarinda Cemetery and 11 a.m. at the Essex Cemetery. Janet Olsen is executive director with Page County Veterans Affairs. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Olsen says help is needed in erecting American flags at the Shenandoah and Clarinda cemeteries.
"We need help with the flags," said Olsen. "We would love to have anyone to come out and help if they can."
Volunteers are needed for flag placement at the Shenandoah cemetery Friday at 5 p.m., and the Clarinda cemetery Thursday at that same time. As a Vietnam War veteran, Olsen says Memorial Day has deep meaning, because of the other "boots on the ground" who lost their lives in the defense of the country.
"When I graduated from high school in 1968," she said, "my friends weren't planning to go to college. My friends were answering the draft--and I lost a lot of them. Every year about this time, those faces pass by me again."
Olsen says today's generations often see Memorial Day as something else.
"Memorial Day was established to remember your buddies--the ones we lost or the people that we lost," said Olsen. "The grandmother or the boy next door that never came home. There's a deep, intent meaning for that, and we understand what life is about, and is it our turn next. So, we honor that, and respect it.
"But in today's world, it's a little bit different. It's more of a party time--let's go have a hot dog or a hamburger--and in my opinion, we've gotten away from the meaning of remember those that are loved and dear. Our society just moves a little too fast," she added.
That's why Olsen believes residents should attend area Memorial Day services, or at least take time to remember departed veterans.
"I think it all has to do with respect," she said, "and acknowledging that maybe some did give some, and some did give all, and knowing that, we can move forward with a little bit more pride and respect in this nation, and hold this together."
A list of some of the area Memorial Day services and events is available under the Community Calendar section at kmaland.com. You hear the full interview with Janet Olsen here: