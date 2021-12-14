(Shenandoah) -- The city of Shenandoah has a new park and recreation director.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Shenandoah City Council, by unanimous vote, ratified and approved the rates and salary for Kevin Olson as the new park and recreation director. A Shenandoah native, Olson succeeds Chad Tiemeyer, who resigned in October to accept a similar position in Carroll. Olson tells KMA News he is very excited to serve a new role for his hometown.
"I'm very excited about it, I was born and raised in Shenandoah, and I've always known who the park and rec director is in Shenandoah since I was a young child," Olson said. "I think it's a really important position in Shenandoah, and I'm just looking forward to doing my best to make sure Shenandoah has a really good parks and rec program."
The council approved the setting of Olson's pay at $23.32 per hour, suitable for a $48,500 annual salary.
City administrator A.J. Lyman tells KMA News Olson had a wealth of background knowledge that the park and recreation board felt qualified him for the position.
"Kevin has been running the Elks youth wrestling program the past eight years, he organized the adult softball up in Imogene, and he was the mayor of Imogene for a term I believe, so he's familiar with some of the city finance and operation stuff," Lyman said.
Olson has also run a small business at Imogene's Emerald Isle for over a decade. Lyman says the board also felt this added to his resume for the director position.
Lyman says the position can demand a person wear several hats to manage everything else on top of the city's 18 parks.
"You know we've got a pool, we've got a fitness center, we've got a golf course, we've got the memorial armory, and we've got a giant park just west of town called Manti Park," Lyman said. "It's a lot of ins and outs, a lot of coordinating with the schools, coaches, parents, players, and all kinds of stuff. It's a lot of different hats to wear, and lot of grounds maintenance."
Councilman Kim Swank once again thanked those who stepped up in the interim and the park and recreation board for extra time in the search process.
"I just again want to thank A.J. (Lyman) and everybody who's been filling in while we didn't have a park and rec director, I know there's been a lot of people that helped, and it's greatly appreciated," Swank said. "I want to thank the park board for their extra efforts in finding this candidate, and I know you had a tough decision because I know you had some good candidates."
Olson is expected to begin work with the city in his new role on Monday.
In other business, the board...
-- Approved Request for Proposals on an Aerial Firetruck for the Shenandoah Fire Department.
-- Corrected the legal description of the property located at 1401 West Sheridan Avenue.
-- Approved the submission of the fiscal year 2023 FAA five-year Capital Improvement Program for the Shenandoah Municipal Airport.
-- Approved the Cemetery Board's 2021 Annual Report.
-- Appointed Terry Engelmeyer to the Cemetery Board.