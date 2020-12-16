(Council Bluffs) — An Omaha woman wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Council Bluffs has been apprehended.
The Council Bluffs Police Department says officers arrested 30-year-old Megan Bressman Wednesday at a residence in the westend of Council Bluffs. Authorities allege Bressman was an accomplice during an incident on November 26th at a gas station in the 1300 block of North 25th Street.
An adult female victim told authorities that a white male approached her in the parking lot and fired shots. The victim drove away and her vehicle was struck by two rounds. She was not hurt. Police say Bressman arrived at the scene with the male shooter in a dark SUV. She is being held on a charge of accessory after the fact and multiple warrants from Nebraska. Authorities did not release any additional information on the alleged shooter in the case.