(Omaha) -- With the Coronavirus pandemic the Omaha Children’s Museum closed its doors but next weekend the public is able to once again walk through them.
Douglas County health officials have approved the museum's reopening plan. The reopening will go through stages that follow county and state guidelines in order to protect guests.The museum has been closed since March 14th with only summer camps attending since then. Executive Director of the Omaha Children’s Museum Lindy Hoyer explained how these summer camps helped in a reopening plan.
“We learned a lot about keeping kids distanced and wearing a mask as well as sanitizing our exhibits in between use so that was a good trial run for us,” Hoyer said.
The plan was submitted to the Douglas County Health and Human Services in early July and will include some changes. One of those being a change to the Super Gravitron which includes air blowing on faces will have modifications made.
“The exhibit will still be there and be fun and engaging for our guests,” Hoyer said.
A major change will be a limited number of guests inside the doors based on a timed ticket system. There will be two sessions each day for a two and a half hour time period. Each guest will need a purchased ticket and it is highly encouraged to purchase the tickets online in order to guarantee an entrance into the museum as crowd numbers are monitored. Tickets can be purchase with the following link: www.ocm.org
“Our mission is very simple. It is to engage the imagination and create excitement about learning,” Hoyer said.
