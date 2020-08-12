(Omaha) -- The Omaha City Council has passed a mask mandate in the city beginning immediately.
Following a four-hear public hearing Tuesday, the council voted unanimously to enact the mandate, which requires face coverings both inside and outside in most settings. Dr. Mark Rupp is chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Speaking as a citizen and not as a representative of the university, Rupp told the council he believes a mask mandate is needed.
"I strongly support and most emphatically urge the city council to institute a mask mandate for the city of Omaha," said Rupp. "My rationale is based upon the strength of evidence indicating the effectiveness of masks and the serious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic."
The move from the city council comes just two weeks after the Douglas County Health Director -- Dr. Adi Pour -- decided against implementing a county-wide mandate as a legal challenge from Governor Pete Ricketts hung in the balance. Rupp says masks don't end virus spread, but they do slow it down.
"I'll be the first to note that masks are not completely protective and their effectiveness depends upon the material from which the mask is constructed and how tightly the mask fits to the face," said Rupp. "However, when properly worn, face masks are highly effective."
UNMC implemented a mask mandate at its facilities in late March.
"At Nebraska Medicine, we instituted a universal mask policy on March 28th and witnessed a marked decrease in COVID-19 transmission," said Rupp. "It should be noted that masks have been mandated by the University of Nebraska on all of its campuses."
Prior to the mandate, Omaha was the largest city in the country to not have some sort of mask mandate in place. Rupp says wearing a mask helps protect vulnerable individuals.
"Because a substantial proportion of COVID-19 transmission occurs from persons who are asymptomatic, it is critically important that all persons contribute to the common good and wear a mask. Recently, our neighbors in Kansas noted that in counties with a mask mandate, a rapid reductions in cases of COVID-19 was observed, as opposed to no change in counties where mask use was only a recommendation."
The mandate includes a number of exceptions. Masks are not required while eating or drinking in bars or restaurants, exercising, engaging in a job that prevents the wearing of a mask, sitting at a desk with a plastic barrier or when seeking state or county government services.