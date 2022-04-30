(Sidney) -- An Omaha man was arrested Friday after burglarizing one semi and stealing another.
Fremont County Deputies arrested 39-year-old Joshua Osborne of Omaha Friday morning after being called to Hamburg. The caller stated that Osborne had fled the scene and was hiding near an abandoned residence on southern Washington Street. K9 Roby was deployed, and Osborne was arrested without incident.
Osborne was then placed under arrest for Operating without Owner’s Consent, Burglary 3rd Degree, Criminal Mischief 2nd Degree, and Interference with Official Acts.
It's alleged that Osborne was driving a semi-tractor near the area of Main Street and Willis Street when his vehicle became disabled in mud. He then burglarized a nearby semi and then took a second semi without the owner’s consent, causing damage.
He is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $5,000 bond.