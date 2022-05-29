(Corning) -- An Omaha man faces a pair of charges following his arrest.
The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 24-year-old Caleb Driggers of Omaha was arrested Monday around 5:34 a.m. for driving while revoked and no SR-22 insurance. Authorities say Driggers was arrested following a traffic stop near the intersection of U.S. Highway 34 and Dogwood after deputies saw a vehicle traveling 78 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.
Driggers was also cited for speed and taken to the Adams County Jail, and later released after posting $1,300 bond.