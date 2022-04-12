(Red Oak) -- An Omaha man was arrested in Red Oak on Tuesday afternoon.
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports Charles R. Brown III, 34, of Omaha was taken into custody at 106 West Coolbaugh Street in Red Oak on two active Montgomery County warrants.
Brown was charged with violation of probation with an original charge of assault causing bodily injury and a second charge of child endangerment causing bodily injury. The original charge has a $10,000 bond while the second has a $5,000 bond.
Brown has been booked and is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.