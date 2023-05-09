(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces drug charges following an arrest in Glenwood late last week.
Glenwood Police say 29-year-old Sean Michael Dale Sutton of Omaha was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of prescription drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sutton was also arrested on an outstanding Pottawattamie County warrant for failure to appear.
Sutton was released from the Mills County Jail after posting $2,300 bond on the Glenwood charges, and $5,000 cash bond on the Pottawattamie County warrant.