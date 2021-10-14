(Clarinda) -- An Omaha man was booked on drug charges following a traffic stop.
The Page County Sheriff's Office reports Gharett Alexander Spohr of Omaha, was arrested early Wednesday morning on Highway 2 near the intersection of P Avenue. Authorities say after a traffic stop was initiated due to a traffic violation, Spohr was arrested for Possession of a controlled substance, Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Spohr was transported to the Page County Jail and was released, pending future court appearances, after posting $1,300 bond.