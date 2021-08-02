Peter Zelenka

(Glenwood) -- An Omaha man faces multiple drug charges after an arrest early Monday morning.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office reports 37-year-old, Peter James Zelenka, of Omaha, was arrested near Interstate-29 at 12:28 Monday morning. Authorities say Zelenka was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession/control of an offensive weapon in a controlled substance violation, and a warrant for failure to appear stemming from a charge for possession of a controlled substance.

Zelenka was released from the Mills County Jail after successfully posting the $2,300 bond.

The full Mills County Sheriff's Office report can be found below.

Download PDF Mill's County Sheriff's Office Report

