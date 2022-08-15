(Glenwood) -- A suspect faces numerous charges following a weekend arrest in Mills County.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Davonte Laronne Clark of Omaha was arrested late Friday evening for 1st degree theft, possession of a controlled substance and eluding. The arrest took place at the 48 mile marker of Interstate 29 shortly before 10:45 p.m. Clark is being held in the Mills County Jail on $16,000 bond.
In an unrelated note, a Des Moines man faces domestic charges following a Mills County incident Sunday evening. The sheriff's office says 50-year-old Clint Thomas Curtis was arrested for domestic abuse assault, obstruction of emergency communications and driving with an obstructed view. Curtis was arrested near the intersection of Highway 34 and 221st Street shortly after 9 p.m. He bonded out of custody from the Mills County Jail.