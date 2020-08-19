(Rock Port) -- One person was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Atchison County early Tuesday morning.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred on southbound Interstate 29 8 miles south of Rock Port at around 3:10 a.m. Authorities say a 2020 Hino truck driven by 29-year-old Jonathan J. Brown of Omaha was southbound in the passing lane when it exited the roadway into the grass median, then returned. The vehicle then skidded and overturned onto its passenger side, before coming to rest in the middle of the southbound lanes.
Brown was taken by Atchison/Holt Ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph with minor injuries. Rock Port Fire and First Responders and the Atchison County Sheriff's Office assisted the patrol at the scene.