(Fairfax) — An Omaha man was taken to the hospital following a crash in Atchison County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers responded to a wreck around 11:15 a.m. Thursday on Missouri 46, approximately nine miles east of Fairfax. The patrol says 63-year-old Dennis L. Anderson was driving a 2021 Peterbuilt 337 eastbound on Highway 46 when he traveled off the south side of the road, overcorrected and skidded off the north side of the road. The semi struck an embankment, overturned and came to rest on its side.
Anderson was taken to Community Hospital Fairfax by Atchison Holt Ambulance with minor injuries. The semi was towed from the scene with extensive damage. The Atchison County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.