(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man was killed following a crash involving two trucks in Pottawattamie County.
The Iowa State Patrol says troopers responded to the crash around 12:45 p.m. Monday on Interstate 80 westbound just north of Council Bluffs. The patrol says 39-year-old Daniel W. Huneke of Neola was in a 2013 International 7300 stopped in the outside lane with emergency lights activated and an arrow directing traffic to the inside lane. Authorities say Huneke's vehicle was rear-ended by a semi driven by 51-year-old Daniel L. Owens of Omaha.
Owens' semi caught fire and came to rest in a ditch. Owens was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to the Office of the State Medical Examiner in Ankeny. Huneke was taken to CHI Health Mercy in Council Bluffs by Treynor Rescue with unknown injuries.