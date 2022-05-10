(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for a drug offense.
The Southern District of Iowa says 44-year-old Jeremy Joel Binns of Omaha was sentenced in federal court Monday to 144 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, followed by five years of supervised release. According to court documents, Binns pled guilty to the charges in November 2021.
In March 2021, law enforcement arrested Binns for selling methamphetamine at a gas station in Council Bluffs. Binns was arrested with methamphetamine in Omaha the following month after a high-speed chase, and indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021.
The Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Nebraska State Patrol, and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case--which was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.