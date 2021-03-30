Montgomery County Law Enforcement Center
Photo by Brent Barnett/KMA

(Stanton) – A Nebraska man faces charges following a Montgomery County traffic stop Tuesday afternoon.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says 41-year-old Brandon Robert Leonard was arrested for speeding, failure to have a valid driver’s license and fugitive from justice. He was also arrested on a valid Douglas County warrant for probation violation on the original charge of possession of a controlled substance. Sheriff’s deputies stopped Leonard’s vehicle on Highway 34 at Stanton for traveling 93 mph in a 55 mph zone.

Leonard is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail.

