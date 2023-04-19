(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for distributing fentanyl.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 22-year-old Jason Hartzell was sentenced Tuesday to 168 months in prison following a guilty plea to distribution of a controlled substance. Hartzell will also serve a three-year term of supervised release following his prison term.
On January 12, 2021, the Council Bluffs Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to a motel to provide medical treatment to an unresponsive victim, who ultimately died from a fentanyl overdose. Authorities later determined Hartzell distributed fentanyl pressed pills to the victim after linking him to the incident through phone and social media information, surveillance footage, and witness interviews.
The Council Bluffs and Omaha Police Departments, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force, and Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.