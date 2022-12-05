(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 12 years in federal prison in connection to drug and firearm offenses.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 38-year-old James Michael Melbourne was sentenced Friday to 144 months in prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.
On February 26th, 2022, after encountering Milbourn in his car parked in the front yard of a Council Bluffs residence, law enforcement located in plain view on the front passenger seat, a bag containing methamphetamine, a digital scale, and a loaded firearm. The Southern District of Iowa says Milbourn intended to distribute the methamphetamine and possessed the firearm for personal protection of his controlled substances. Milbourn had multiple felony convictions precluding him from possessing a firearm or ammunition.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.