(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to four years in prison in connection to a firearm offense.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 31-year-old Diamond Cook was sentenced last week to 48 months in prison after pleading guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Following his prison term, Cook will be required to serve three years of supervised release.
On February 24th, 2022, a Fremont County Deputy stopped a vehicle on Interstate 29 for not displaying registration and a nonworking brake light. During the stop, the deputy reported a smell of marijuana coming from the car, in which Cook was a passenger and lied about his name. During a search of the vehicle, law enforcement located a loaded handgun. Cook was prohibited from having any firearms due to being a convicted felon.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated the case -- which was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.