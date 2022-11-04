(Council Bluffs) – An Omaha man has been sentenced to federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Mills County.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 37-year-old Ronald Wayne Reed II was sentenced Thursday to 120 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
On March 28, 2021, the Mills County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Reed and a co-defendant – 33-year-old Anisha Luna of Omaha – were going to deliver an ounce of meth to a confidential source at the McDonald’s parking lot in Glenwood. Law enforcement saw the two suspects arrive in a car and searched the vehicle. The search yielded over five grams of meth and an investigation showed that the pair had distributed over one pound of meth in the area.
Luna was sentenced in August to 96 months in prison.
The Mills County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case.