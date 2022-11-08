(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces seven years in prison in connection with a firearm charge in Mills County.
U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 36-year-old Richard Joseph Moreno was sentenced October 28 to 84 months in prison following a guilty plea to the charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Following his term, Moreno will also serve three years of supervised release.
On August 17, 2021, Moreno was stopped by a Mills County Sheriff's Deputy for traffic violations who then discovered the truck had been stolen. When Moreno stepped out of the vehicle a marijuana pipe fell off his lap. During a search of the truck, officers located a locked bag and, after obtaining a search warrant, opened the bag discovering ammunition and a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. Moreno also had a prior conviction that prevented him from possessing a firearm.
The Mills County Sheriff's Office and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case, which was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.