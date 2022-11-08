Justice logo

(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man faces seven years in prison in connection with a firearm charge in Mills County.

U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal announced that 36-year-old Richard Joseph Moreno was sentenced October 28 to 84 months in prison following a guilty plea to the charge of prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Following his term, Moreno will also serve three years of supervised release.

On August 17, 2021, Moreno was stopped by a Mills County Sheriff's Deputy for traffic violations who then discovered the truck had been stolen. When Moreno stepped out of the vehicle a marijuana pipe fell off his lap. During a search of the truck, officers located a locked bag and, after obtaining a search warrant, opened the bag discovering ammunition and a loaded firearm that had been reported stolen. Moreno also had a prior conviction that prevented him from possessing a firearm.

The Mills County Sheriff's Office and Southwest Iowa Narcotics Enforcement Task Force investigated the case, which was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods program.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.