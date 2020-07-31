(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a Council Bluffs bank.
U.S. Attorney Marc Krickbaum says 41-year-old Brandon Bird was sentenced this week to 120 months in prison for bank robbery. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release and pay $100 to the Crime Victims' Fund.
In October 2019, Bird walked into a U.S. Bank in Council Bluffs and demanded money from a teller. He then fled the scene and was apprehended a short time later by law enforcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, FBI and Great Plains Violent Crimes Task Force all investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.