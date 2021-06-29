(Council Bluffs) – A Nebraska man faces more than three years in prison following a federal firearms conviction.
U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca Goodgame Ebinger Tuesday sentenced 36-year-old Matthew Craig Banfield of Omaha to 37 months in prison for knowingly possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, followed by three years of supervised release. Court documents indicate Banfield was in possession of a Springfield .45 caliber handgun on May 17th, 2020. Banfield fired the weapon at various stationary targets in a rural Pottawattamie County location. Prior to that date, Banfield had been convicted of a felony.
During his possession of the firearm, Banfield knew he was a prohibited person based on his prior felony convictions. The defendant pleaded guilty to the gun charge in January.
Acting United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement. The Council Bluffs Police Department, Omaha Police Department, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the U.S. Marshals Southern Iowa Fugitive Task Force investigated the case.