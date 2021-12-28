(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man was sentenced for child sex trafficking charges.
The Southern District of Iowa reports 40-year-old Earl Jonell Jackson of Omaha was sentenced last week to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised released. The court states Jackson was sentenced for Transportation and Sex Trafficking of a Child. According to court documents, Jackson pled guilty to the charges in August.
In September 2020, the Council Bluffs Police Department received a report of a missing minor from a parent, and after investigation based on phone number information, they located numerous ads for prostitution posted by Jackson on a website posted in the Council Bluffs and Omaha area. Law enforcement then further found Jackson had driven the minor victim from Omaha to Chicago in September, and supplied the minor with drugs and posted more prostitution ads in the Chicago area, where the victim was eventually located.
The Council Bluffs Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case.