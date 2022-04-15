(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man was sentenced Friday for a methamphetamine offense.
The Southern District of Iowa says 22-year-old Humberto Felipe Mancinas of Omaha was sentenced in federal court to 162 months in prison for Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Following his imprisonment, Mancinas will have five years of supervised release. Court documents indicate Mancinas pled guilty to the charge in October 2021.
During a traffic stop by law enforcement in Fremont County on March 12, 2021, a K-9 unit was deployed and indicated narcotics were in Mancinas' vehicle. After a search, officers located approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine. Law enforcement then conducted a second search of a residence near Sidney where Mancinas had left prior to the stop, and located an additional 17 pounds of methamphetamine.
The Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Mills County Sheriff's Office, Omaha Police Department, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations Transnational Organized Crime Task Force investigated the case, which was prosecuted by the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Iowa.