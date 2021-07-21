(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha man has been sentenced to 160 months in prison for drug and firearm offenses stemming from February.
The Southern District of Iowa says 35-year-old Daniel James Haacke of Omaha was sentenced yesterday by United States District Court Judge John A. Harvey, after pleading guilty to Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of Drug Trafficking. Authorities say Haacke's term of imprisonment will be followed by four years of supervised release.
The Council Bluffs Police Department, Southwest Iowa Narcotics Task Force, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.