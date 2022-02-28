(Council Bluffs) — An Omaha motorcyclist was injured in a Council Bluffs crash Monday afternoon.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to a crash around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 24th Street and Veteran’s Memorial Highway. Authorities say 51-year-old Richard Davenport of Omaha was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound when a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 41-year-old Jacob Eyberg of Council Bluffs made a left-hand run in front of him.
Police say Davenport received life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition. Eyberg was uninjured in the wreck, which remains under investigation.