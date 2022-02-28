Accident

(Council Bluffs) — An Omaha motorcyclist was injured in a Council Bluffs crash Monday afternoon.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, officers were called to a crash around 4:45 p.m. near the intersection of South 24th Street and Veteran’s Memorial Highway. Authorities say 51-year-old Richard Davenport of Omaha was driving a 2006 Harley Davidson eastbound when a 2016 Ford F-150 driven by 41-year-old Jacob Eyberg of Council Bluffs made a left-hand run in front of him.

Police say Davenport received life-threatening injuries in the wreck and was taken to an area trauma center in critical condition. Eyberg was uninjured in the wreck, which remains under investigation.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.