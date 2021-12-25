Haynes & Morris

(KMAland) -- Two Omaha men were arrested on drug charges in Fremont County on Saturday afternoon.

According to a release from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Fremont County K9 Unit stopped a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix for fraudulent license plates at the 19-mile marker, southbound on Interstate 29 at approximately 12:35 on Christmas afternoon.

The driver, George Haynes Sr., 64, of Omaha, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and was cited for no valid driver’s license. He is being held at the Fremont County Jail on $2000 bond.

A passenger in the vehicle, Clinton Morris, 61, also of Omaha, was arrested for an active warrant out of Nebraska. He is being held without bond, pending extradition.

